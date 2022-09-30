MP: Three persons killed in Kukshi as wall of old house collapses

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and one gravely injured after a wall of an old house at Kachari Chowk in Kukshi village of Dhar district collapsed on Friday afternoon, the police said.

Those who were killed in an accident were identified as Govind, 32, son of Kalu, a resident of Khedli village, Roop Singh, 35, son of Dariyav Singh, a resident of Plasi village, Rakesh, son of father Narayan, a resident of Plasi village. One Chain Singh, 40, a son of Bheru Singh Bamnia, a resident of Amlal village was seriously injured. He was referred to Barwani district hospital from Kukshi hospital.

Kukshi BMO Abhishek Rawat has confirmed the death and said that the seriously injured person has been referred to Barwani district hospital.

During the preliminary investigation it was revealed that the house construction work is going on near to the old dilapidated house and as a result of the impact of this, wall of an old house collapsed.

After the incident, a chaotic situation prevailed at the Kachari Chowk as nearby people immediately rushed to the spot and began a rescue operation. They evacuated trapped people by removing the debris.

Local administration staff along with tehsildar Ganpat Davar, police administration staff SDOP Bilwal Kukshi police station in-charge Malviya and Municipal Council staff also reached the spot immediately.