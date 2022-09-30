Bhopal: Kamal Nath will never allow Diggi to become Congress National President, says Narottam Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra took potshots at the development taking place in Congress regarding the election of a new National President.

Taking a jibe at the Kamal Nath-Digvijaya Singh duo, Mishra said that the former CM will never allow Digvijay Singh to become Congress party’s national president.

"Kamal Nath is President of one state (Madhya Pradesh) and hence he will never allow Digvijay Singh to have reins of Congress party at the national level as Singh is younger to him. Kamal Nath is a senior most leader of Congress and has a deep grip in 10 Janpath."

He was speaking to media persons at his residence in Bhopal on Friday.

When asked about the upcoming 'Priyadarshni' Campaign by Congress, HM said it's just a One-Day stunt.

"Earlier, Congress had formed 'Bal Congress' in December 2021 and said that a campaign will be conducted but everything is in the air now. In June, it was said the 'Apka Kamal Nath Apke Sath' Campaign will take place but that also vanished. Likewise, the Ghar Ghar Chalo campaign also tasted the same. The same will be the fate of the 'Priyadarshni' campaign of Congress.