Bhopal: NSUI submits memorandum demanding ban on collection of unnecessary fees from students; warns to protest if not stopped

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): NSUI handed over a memorandum to Bharat Sharan Singh, Chairman of Private University Regulatory Commission on Thursday to ban the collection of unnecessary fees from students.

They got complaints from the students of many private universities of Madhya Pradesh regarding this.

State Coordinator of Madhya Pradesh NSUI Medical Wing, Ravi Parmar, said that the private universities of Madhya Pradesh collected fees from the students illegally, due to which the students of lower and middle class had to face a lot of trouble. Parmar demanded that all the private universities belonging to the Commission, were recognised on the basis of the prescribed standards. The fees of all their courses were fixed but they were openly collecting applications from the students. They were not aware of the actual fees and due to which they were being exploited.

"We request the chairman of the commission to upload the actual fee on the portal and make it public, so that the desired fees are collected by the private universities of the state. It will be curbed and the fees decided by the MP Private University Regulatory Commission will be fixed."

The Chairman of the Commission assured that soon all the problems would be resolved and asked to upload the fixed fees of the previous session on the portal. NSUI would protest if demands were not met soon, said Parmar.

Bhavya Saxena, Rajveer Singh, Purushottam Jha, Rambabu Nagar, Lucky Choubey, Viraj Yadav, Hrithik Sahu, Mohit Patel, Ravi Patel, Rupesh Vishwakarma, Sunny Tiwari, Jitendra Vishwakarma, Manish Tripathi, Jisan Khan and other workers were present.