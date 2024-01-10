Kshipra Pollution: Collector Rushes To Crucial Spots

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, on Tuesday, meticulously inspected the stop dams, water flow on Kshipra River and Khan River and after getting detailed information from the concerned officials he gave instructions to take appropriate action to increase the flow of water so that devotees can take bath in Narmada water during Makar Sankranti festival. The collector first inspected the stop dam built on Juna Ninora and obtained information about the storage water. On this occasion, the villagers informed that the stop dam was constructed before Simhastha Mahaparva in the year 2014-15, but it was not taken care of by the authorities on time.

On this, the collector assured the villagers that appropriate action would be taken in this regard and the stop dam would be maintained. The collector obtained information from the officials that what is the water level in Kshipra River at Juna Ninora and the water level at Ramghat from here. The collector reached village Pipliyaragho and inspected the small pond on the Kahn River and the mine diversion point and obtained information from the officials. The officials informed the collector that a treatment point had been made at Kabitkhedi in Khan River Indore, but despite this, after Kabitkhedi, the water from the mine was found in Kshipra in Mangalya and Triveni in the evening. Officials said that a stop dam has been built on the Kahn River at Ramvasa also.

The collector visited Kayavarohaneshwar Mahadev Temple in Karohan and inspected it. On this occasion, the villagers informed that the dam was getting damaged due to overflowing of the pond of Karohan. The collector inspected the pond cover of Karohan and gave instructions to repair the same. After this, the collector inspected the kutcha pala being built to stop the water of Kahn River at Triveni Sangam. Officials informed that a plan is being prepared to try to stop the drain water of Moti Nagar near Triveni in Kshipra. Then the collector inspected stop dam built in the Kshipra river near the cremation ground of the post and the point where Narmada water is being released into Kshipra.

The collector discussed with higher officials and obtained information as to when the Narmada water would reach Ramghat. He directed them to take appropriate action to increase the flow of water so that devotees can take a bath in Narmada water during Makar Sankranti festival.

The collector then inspected the MPS Gaughat sewage pump house constructed under National River Conservation Scheme near Harifatak overbridge. The officials informed him that the dirty water from the drains here is being stored and transported to Sadawal village through the pipeline.

After this, the collector inspected the Gaughat stop-dam and instructed the officials that the Narmada water coming into the Kshipra River was not sufficient, the quantity of water was less. To increase this, water resources and PHE departments should take the required action.

Later, he reached Ramghat and collected the water from Kshipra River and obtained information about the water level at Ramghat, and gave instructions to the concerned.

Zila panchayat CEO Mrinal Meena, Ujjain municipal commissioner Ashish Pathak, and officials of the concerned departments were also present.