Indore: Restaurant Owner Killed, Another Youth Injured After Being Hit By School Bus

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A restaurant owner was killed while a scooterist got critically injured after a recklessly driven school bus hit them under Manikbagh Bridge on Tuesday afternoon. It is said that the deceased was going somewhere from his restaurant when he was hit by the bus which had earlier rammed into another vehicle. The driver was caught by the people and was handed over to the police.

ACP (Juni Indore) Devendra Singh Dhurve said that the incident took place around 2.30 pm. A school bus was dropping students in the area when the bus driver lost control and the bus hit a man on scooter and later he hit a restaurant owner named Deepak Chawla, who runs his restaurant near the spot.

The residents of the area and the traders sent Deepak and the injured person named Deva Hariyani to the hospital but Deepak could not be saved. The people of the area managed to catch the bus driver named Rameshwar from the spot and he was later handed over to the police. The people of the area said that the bus conductor managed to flee after the incident.

Police said that there were three children in the bus at the time of the incident and they were scared after the accident. Their parents reached the spot and took them home. A student of the school informed media persons that the bus was overspeeding due to which the accident happened.

Police said that the fitness of the bus would be checked and information is also being gathered from the school administration.