Indore: IMC To Write To L&T Director Over Slow Pace Of Water-related Projects

Indore Municipal Corporation |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is going to write a letter to L&T Company, which is developing infrastructure for water-related projects in the city, over the slow pace of work.

During a review meeting of water supply department works, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav expressed his displeasure to representatives of L&T Company over the snail’s pace of projects and ordered civic body officials to write to the company’s director about it.

“The IMC is going to write to the L&T director about delays in projects. We also will inform the director about the problems being faced by the citizens due to the delays,” he told reporters.

Waterworks in-charge IMC, Abhishek Bablu Sharma said that a zone-wise review regarding water supply from overhead water tanks in the city and restoration works was done.

“During the zone-wise review, the time of water supply from the overhead water tanks to the colonies and areas was discussed. The discussion was also held on filling the overhead tanks to full capacity,” Sharma said.

Along with this, a discussion was also held on illegal tap connections.

Bhargav said that many people have taken tap connections illegally. He directed the PHE officials to issue notices to the illegal tap connection holders and asked them to legalise their connections by paying a fixed amount.

“If the tap connection is not legalised after a prescribed time limit, then action should be taken against the person concerned as per rules,” he added. Bhargava said that the employees deployed at overhead tanks should compulsorily be present at the tanks else action will be taken against them.

The mayor directed officials to conduct a survey in the 29 villages brought under municipal limits to establish whether water pipelines have been laid or not.

Additional municipal commissioner Abhilash Mishra, executive engineer Sanjeev Srivastava, engineers of PHE and others were present in the meeting.