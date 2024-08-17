Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Indore Doctors Take To Streets Seeking Justice; Medical Services Shut For 24 Hours In City

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Medical Services Shut For 24 Hours In Indore; Only Emergency Cases To Be Handled | A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Outrage over the brutal rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata intensified on Friday, when doctors called for a major shutdown of services nationwide and doctors in Indore will also be a part of it and medical services will remain crippled.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), the largest organisation of medical staff in the country, has announced a nationwide strike starting from 6 am on Saturday, August 17, until 6 am on Sunday, August 18.

This strike, expected to be the largest in over a decade, will close most hospital departments. Junior Doctors Association, Madhya Pradesh Medical College Teachers Association Nursing Home, Index Medical College, Aurobindo Medical College, all Pathology Sonography Investigation Centres, all Specialty Associations, Dental Association, Ayurveda Conference, Family Physicians, General Practitioners, Physiotherapists and all other medical organisations will participate in the strike.

All appointments and surgeries will be rescheduled to new dates and only emergency services like accidents, heart attack cases and other such emergency incidents will be taken up. The protests follows the August 9 incident, in which a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. This has sparked widespread demonstrations and strikes by the medical community across the nation.

