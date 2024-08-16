Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Yearning For Justice, Junior Doctors Of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Junior doctors at Jabalpur's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College continue to protest the Kolkata horror for the fourth day in a row on Friday.

The female junior doctors in Jabalpur dipped their hands in red paint to create posters, expressing their pain and demands to the central government and the public.

They gathered at their college premises and sang 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' as part of their demonstration, demanding justice against the female doctor who was monstrously raped and killed at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata on wee hours of August 9.

They are currently only providing emergency services while completely boycotting routine tasks like operations and outpatient departments.

Female MBBS students, who have come from distant parts of the country to study medicine, were seen painting their protest signs with red color. These signs, held by the junior doctors, demand protection for doctors and the harshest punishment for those responsible for the horrific crime in Kolkata.

The Kolkata horror has sparked the nationwide outrage, heating up the politics, as doctors across the country are staging mass protest. Several celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt too to Instagram to express their anger.

'Transparent probe or no work'

The junior doctors are demanding a thorough and transparent investigation into the rape and murder case of the resident doctor in Kolkata. They are calling for strict punishment for the perpetrators and fair compensation for the victim's family. Additionally, they are urging the implementation of a Central Protection Act for doctors.

The protest at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Medical College has also received support from the Indian Medical Association and Nursing Homes Association in Jabalpur. The doctors have been vocal about their demands, including strong penalties for the accused and better protection measures for medical professionals.

Navneet Saxena, the Dean of Jabalpur Medical College, commented on the situation, stating that although the doctors are on strike, the Heads of Departments (HODs) are still working. If necessary, doctors from outside will be called in to ensure that patients do not face any inconvenience.