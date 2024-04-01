Know Your Parliamentary Constituency: Harsud Voters From Khandwa District To Vote For Betul LS Seat

Representative Image |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): As per the recent delimitation, the Harsud assembly seat in Khandwa district will now be part of the Betul Lok Sabha constituency. This change will see 2,28,294 voters from Harsud casting their votes for the Lok Sabha elections, which are scheduled for April 27.

The election process in Harsud will be completed on April 26, after which the focus will shift to the Khandwa Lok Sabha elections on May 13.

The district has witnessed a surge in political activity and preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. Nomination papers for the Betul Lok Sabha elections are being filed in Harsud assembly from March 28 to April 4.

For the voting process in Harsud assembly, 257 centres have been set up, with 87 of them being classified as critical. Additionally, 51 routes and 28 sectors have been designated for the 257 polling stations. The acquisition of vehicles for voting is currently underway.

Among the voters, there are 1,204 individuals aged 85 and above, and 1,917 disabled voters. These voters, along with the 85 plus and disabled voters, will cast their votes through postal ballots, for which consent forms have been obtained.

With 1,17,326 male voters and 1,10,964 female voters, Harsud assembly has a total of 2,28,294 voters who will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the elections.