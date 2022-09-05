Khetia: Vehicle stuffed with smuggled cattle abandoned by smugglers

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): A Mahindra Xylo vehicle (MP04-TA 1528) stuffed with smuggled cattle was left abandoned by smugglers when the car started malfunctioning at Madhya Pradesh- Maharashtra border intersection, Khetia. Reportedly, the vehicle was carrying four cattle.

On the receipt of information provided by the citizens, Khetia police including station in-charge CS Baghel, Souni Kailash Chauhan, Souni Shriram Fagorai, and others immediately reached the spot.

Later, cops forcefully broke the vehicle's shutter and rescue the cattle with the help of people. Their condition seemed critical and were immediately provided water and food. One of the cattle which was not able to move was taken to a safer place.

The aggrieved crowd demanded that the smugglers be caught as soon as possible. This is not the first case of cattle smuggling in Khetia. According to Baghel, a police team is investigating the matter and soon will nab the absconding accused.