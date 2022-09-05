e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreKhetia: Vehicle stuffed with smuggled cattle abandoned by smugglers

Khetia: Vehicle stuffed with smuggled cattle abandoned by smugglers

Their condition seemed critical and were immediately provided water and food. One of the cattle which was not able to move was taken to a safer place.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 03:35 PM IST
article-image

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): A Mahindra Xylo vehicle (MP04-TA 1528) stuffed with smuggled cattle was left abandoned by smugglers when the car started malfunctioning at Madhya Pradesh- Maharashtra border intersection, Khetia. Reportedly, the vehicle was carrying four cattle.

On the receipt of information provided by the citizens, Khetia police including station in-charge CS Baghel, Souni Kailash Chauhan, Souni Shriram Fagorai, and others immediately reached the spot.

Later, cops forcefully broke the vehicle's shutter and rescue the cattle with the help of people. Their condition seemed critical and were immediately provided water and food. One of the cattle which was not able to move was taken to a safer place.

The aggrieved crowd demanded that the smugglers be caught as soon as possible. This is not the first case of cattle smuggling in Khetia. According to Baghel, a police team is investigating the matter and soon will nab the absconding accused.

Read Also
Bhopal: AIIMS director speaks on genetic link of club feet at Central Zone Orthopaedic Association...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 'Batti Gul Metre Chalu' in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar

Madhya Pradesh: 'Batti Gul Metre Chalu' in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar

Khetia: Vehicle stuffed with smuggled cattle abandoned by smugglers

Khetia: Vehicle stuffed with smuggled cattle abandoned by smugglers

Khategaon: Pooja Jaat wins gold in National Wrestling Championship

Khategaon: Pooja Jaat wins gold in National Wrestling Championship

Khargone: 500 kg of spurious ghee seized, FIR registered

Khargone: 500 kg of spurious ghee seized, FIR registered

Teachers Day 2022: Free Press felicitates educators of Indore

Teachers Day 2022: Free Press felicitates educators of Indore