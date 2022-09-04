Bhopal: AIIMS director speaks on genetic link of club feet at Central Zone Orthopaedic Association annual meet

Director, AIIMS, Bhopal, Dr Ajay Singh was key speaker | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The annual conference of Central Zone Orthopaedic Association was organised here on Sunday. Executive Director, AIIMS, Bhopal, Dr Ajay Singh was the guest speaker.

He spoke on translational research in paediatric orthopaedics. His research on study of COL9A1 polymorphism in club feet: a child parent dyad study was appreciated.

The most common problems that children experience are foot deformities, gait disturbances, and hip dysplasia. The issues can be hereditary, congenital, or acquired. Early diagnosis can help prevent an orthopaedic problem in childhood, and can ensure faster and better treatment.

As per doctors, paediatric orthopaedics generally covers same sub specialities as in adult orthopaedics, but the specialists who work in this field have specifically been trained in congenital orthopaedic issues or those acquired as a child or teen.

These conditions change and develop over time, and the body responds differently depending on patients’ age. During childhood, muscles and bones are continuously growing and developing. For this reason, it is important to diagnose any orthopaedic condition as early as possible to be able to treat it adequately.

