Khetia: Two more minors attacked by dogs; Villagers complain of rising stray dog menace

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Stray dogs menace continues in Khetia and its adjoining villages as two more minors were attacked by the dogs at Temli village on Sunday afternoon.

The injured kids were identified as Ishan, 8, son of Sandeep Sirsad and Varsha More, 10. Their family members took them to the primary health centre in Khetia, where both have been given anti-rabies injections. On hearing this news a large number of villagers rushed to the PHC to protest. Family members of the children and other villagers complained of an increasing number of stray dogs in the village.

Even doctors at the PHC admitted that the number of dog bites cases is increasing in the villages.

Dr Neha Arya, Medical Officer of the Primary Health Center said that the number of dog bite incidents is increasing in the village. Locals have demanded that the civic council take necessary steps to contain the number of stray dogs.

One of the villagers, Ganesh who was present there said that menace is on the rise in the area. Pack of dogs often attacked kids and youths in the village and their fear is so high that kids and many senior citizens have stopped venturing in the open.

This is not the first time that stray dogs have attacked kids. On January 5, this year Khetia village reported two back to back stray dog attacks in which one five-year-old and one three-year-old child were seriously injured.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 10:54 PM IST