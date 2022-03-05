Indore: Shalimar Township residents up in arms against stray dogs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Shalimar Township staged a protest in the township late on Friday night over stray dog menace.

Although the civic body has one animal birth control centre, the absence of a sterilization drive has led to an increase in the stray dog population in the city.

“Two-wheeler riders are often getting injured as they are being chased by the stray dogs. Even the kids playing on the streets were bitten recently. The civic body has completely failed to control the stray dog population,” Tulika S Ganguli, resident, said.

Another lady who was recently attacked by a stray shared her ordeal. Saurabh Chhajed, from K201, also shared how he was attacked and injured by stray dogs a couple of months back in December.

“My one and a half-year-old son was bitten by a stray dog and had to be taken to the doctor,” Ayush Somani from Marigold building said.

Another lady cited how a stray dog recently attacked her daughter-in-law, who is nine months pregnant. “My pregnant daughter-in-law was sweating and panicking when she returned home and she narrated how a dog attacked her during her evening stroll,” Manta Jain from Lotus building said.

“Don’t we have a right to live anymore? Dog rules should only be applied for pet dogs and townships should be made free from this stray dog menace,” the township members urged the IMC.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 12:15 AM IST