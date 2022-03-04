Indore: Now PhD interviews, viva to be held in offline mode, DAVV issues notification

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has issued a notification, stating all interviews and viva related to doctoral degree courses will now be held in offline mode.

In the notification, DAVV registrar Anil Sharma said that all exams of DAVV are being held in offline mode. In continuation with that, now research degree committee meetings, PhD thesis submission viva, pre-PhD viva, research advisory committee meetings will be held in offline mode.

The move comes following the drop in Covid-19 cases. For the last two years, all interviews and viva related to PhD were held in online mode due to Covid-19 crisis.

The DAVV had gone back to offline mode with the winter session of exams which were held in January.

In a phased manner, now it has moved to hold PhD related activities also in offline mode.

