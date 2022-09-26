Khetia police station gets desk dedicated to crimes against women

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): In order to make women comfortable with regard to a criminal case, Khetia police station has launched "Mahila Urja Desk" in the station premises. The desk was inaugurated by SDOP Rohit Alaval and Kabaddi player Sangeeta Marathe.

Addressing the program, SDOP Alaval said that, under this desk only woman officers will be able to inquire and get information about crimes against women. In the function, nagar panchayat vice president Pradeep Nikumbha and BJP mandal president Kamlesh Rajput appealed to everyone to cooperate in the scheme made in woman's interest. The stage was also shared by mahila morcha president Swarna Jain and councillor Uma Patel representing women empowerment.

A meeting was also organised in which SDOP Alava took suggestions on the scheme by talking directly to the officials of the council and police station. The ceremony was conducted by Ashok Shinde and a vote of thanks was proposed by Pansemal police station in-charge Lakhan Singh Baghel. A large number of school-going girls, women, and members of city and village defence committees were also present at the event.