Khetia: Pahuch Campaign uncovers community building being built for 15 yrs!

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): The public outreach campaign ìPahuch Campaignî, in at Rakhi Bujurg village has thrown light on a community building that has been under construction for 15 years.

The building came to light when nodal officer BEO Arun Mishra along with the concerned department team including additional tehsildar Hukum Singh Nigwal and district panchayat executive officer VS Mujalde undertook a visit to panchayat areas. A probe has been promised in the delay. Poor drainage system and chocked sewerage system also came to the fore during the visit. Garbage dumps were found lying near the community centres and the officials directed that the dumps be removed immediately.

Administrative officials also visited the Aganwadi centre located in Rakhi Bujurg village, where they inspected the quality of mid-day meals and interacted with children. They undertook a visit to the hostel of Panchayat School and expressed satisfaction with the cleanliness of the premises. Officials also heard the grievances of local residents who turned up to complain about poor construction of sewerage. According to the panchayat secretary, the complaints would be resolved on a priority basis. Additional tehsildar Hukumsing Ningwal told that a visit to panchayat areas was undertaken after the camp. Several irregularities were found and necessary instructions were given to concerned officers to remove those irregularities.

Such camps were held at Malfa and Baygor villages too as per the direction of Barwani district collector Shivraj Singh Verma.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:03 PM IST