Khetia: 'Grand Tiranga Yatra' held amidst downpour

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): To mark the 75th year of Indian Independence, a massive 'Tiranga Rally' was carried out under Nagar Panchayat Parishad, Khetia on Monday.

What’s more interesting is that the rally was carried out amidst the rain. The historic rally which commenced from nagar panchayat premises, passed through Mahatma Gandhi Chowk, Subhash Chowk before reaching the Panchayat premises again.

Schoolchildren marched while carrying tricolour in their hands while chanting slogans of “Har Ghar Tiranga” and dancing to the tunes of the music system. Administrative officials, schoolchildren and local residents participated in the rally with enthusiasm.

The rally was taken out as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian national flag.