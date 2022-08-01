Khetia: 'Shobha Yatra' of goddess Kanbai taken out across the town

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): The traditional cultural and unity festival goddess Kanbai Utsav of Khandesh was celebrated by the Khetia residents. After completing all the rituals, the idol was immersed in water by the devotees on Monday morning. Before immersion, a grand "Shobha Yatra" (procession) was taken out across the town. However, dispute-like situations arose in the area due to changes in the procession's route because of the ongoing construction work of the municipal council. Later, the local police force was deployed for maintaining the peace.

Reportedly, to worship the goddess, about 350-400 of her idol were installed in various areas of Khetia. With the installation of such a large number of idols, more than 50,000 devotees reached their respective families and bid farewell to the goddess through a grand procession after enjoying the festival. Before reaching the place of immersion at Lord Hanuman Temple, devotees accompanied the idols and visited the goddess Kanbai temple built at Sendhwa Road.

Notably, this festival is celebrated in accordance with the Gangaur festival in Malwa-Nimar. On this occasion, the family members unite and worship the goddess by singing and dancing to various religious songs. In the end, a grand farewell is given to the goddess.