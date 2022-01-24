Khetia: Cops paste radium stickers on vehicles to check road mishaps

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to reduce road accidents, traffic cops on Monday launched a road safety awareness campaign at Khetia-SendhwaRoad in Khetia. The police officials pasted reflectors or radium stickers? ?especially on tractor trolleys carrying agricultural produce to market.

Khetia police station in-charge Santosh Sawale said that chances of road mishaps have increased due to cold wave and fog especially during night and early morning.

The absence of reflectors further adds to the problem on road with hustling inter-state Maharashtra- Gujarat traffic. A number of vehicles, especially tractor-trailers don’t have any reflectors. During night hours, they are difficult to spot, especially those parked on roadsides.

Concerned over these issues, traffic police have started pasting radium stickers behind heavy vehicles such as trucks, old vehicles, tractor-trailers and trolleys.During vehicle checking drive, Rs 1,750 was recovered as fine from violators under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

Vehicle drivers who were found flouting traffic rules were fined along with those involved in wrong side driving, unauthorized number plate, without helmet and wrong parking. The drive was also aimed at educating people, especially vehicle drivers, about the importance of using parking lights and reflectors in order to prevent road mishaps.During this campaign, Assistant Sub-Inspector Kailash Chauhan, constable Javed, Hemant Mandloi, Hemant Kushwaha and other officials were also present.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:30 PM IST