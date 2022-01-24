e-Paper Get App

India records 3,06,064 new COVID-19 cases, 439 deaths in last 24 hours
Indore

Updated on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Indore: No precaution dose, no salary, collector to government employees

Indore district collector, Manish Singh told media on Monday that government employees failing to take precaution dose will not be able to withdraw their salaries.
Staff Reporter
Indore district collector Manish Singh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure that all employees of district administration take precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Indore district administration has decided that salary of those employees, who will not take precaution dose of the vaccine, will be held.

“The decision to withhold the salary is taken to ensure that every employee will take precaution dose,” he said.

There are more than 20 different departments in the district administration and all employees have been put into the frontline category. “The precaution dose has been made mandatory for district administration and municipal corporation employees as they are frontline workers and their safety is the responsibility of the administration,” Singh said.

Singh reiterated the district administration’s decision that action will be taken against those government and private schools which will not fulfill the target of vaccination of school students.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 03:30 PM IST
