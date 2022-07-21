Khetia: BJP leader Nandkishore Chopra accuses fellow party members of threatening him after loss, lodges complaint

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the declaration of panchayat polls results, one of the BJP leaders from Mortlai village near Khetia of Barwani district lodged a police complaint against his party worker accusing them of threatening and abusing him for defeating one candidate Aruna Bai.

Senior BJP leader Nandkishore Chopra in his complaint to the Khetia police station claimed that Anil Banjara, Devisingh Banjara, Jagdish Banjara, and Shankar Banjara abused and threatened him after Anil's wife Aruna Bai, an authorised candidate of BJP lost panchayat elections against rebel candidate Chandrakala Pandit.

After losing the elections, Anil and three other close relatives began to threaten him.

Chopra in his complaint claimed that Anil Ranjit and others accused him of humiliating them by defeating Aruna.

Khetia police station in-charge CS Baghel said that based on BJP leader Chopra’s complaint, FIR has been lodged against Anil and three others under Sections 294, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Baghel added that this is a probable first-of-its-kind case reported under the Khetia police station where the BJP-supported candidate misbehaved with the BJP leaders due to non-cooperation.