Bhopal: Opportunity for cops to study forensic, police science at Vikram University

Vikram University | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjian's Vikram University has offered courses for police officers and employees to study forensic and police science. A letter has been sent by Madhya Pradesh Police Headquarters to all the police units in this regard.

'Admissions are going on in Vikram University for BA (Police Science) and BSc and MSc (Forensic Science) courses. Forensic science courses include training in areas related to top analysis of crimes such as psychology diagnosis, law, justice, criminology, quality analysis and control, data analysis, bioinformatics, teaching, laboratory documentation, crime scene analysis and advanced diagnostic techniques,' an official release stated on Wednesday.

The course helps in catching the criminals by identifying them and in providing justice to the complainant through new training kits, establishing the nature of crime committed by a criminal through advanced equipment and their usage and various methods of evidence testing such as fingerprints and DNA analysis, toxicology tests, handwriting and crime scene analysis, analysis of genetic linkage etc.

On June 1, home minister Dr Narottam Mishra had said that four courses would be introduced in National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Bhopal, from this academic session. He had said the state government had allotted 15 acres of land for free at Barkheda Bondar for new building of university. Till the construction of building of University, classes for academic session 2022-23 will be held in the building of (CFSL).