Khelo India 2022: Odisha to face Meghalaya in men's football match

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Football competitions of the Khelo India Youth Games are being held in Emerald Heights School Indore. Today two matches were held of group B league.

First match was held between Odisha and Meghalaya in which Kennison Kharneor, Fasning Semengil and Diahippay Rimbay scored one goal each. Jitendra Kumar Birua scored a goal on behalf of Odisha. Meghalaya defeated Odisha by 3-1.

Second match was held between Karnataka and West Bengal in which Abhishek Shankar Pawar scored two goals and Ajay Gachi scored one goal on behalf of Karnataka. On the other side, Pritam Biswas and Bipardeep Mondal scored one goal each for West Bengal.

Karnataka defeated West Bengal by 3-2.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)