Khelo India 2022: Odisha to face Meghalaya in men's football match

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Football competitions of the Khelo India Youth Games are being held in Emerald Heights School Indore. Today two matches were held of group B league.

First match was held between Odisha and Meghalaya in which Kennison Kharneor, Fasning Semengil and Diahippay Rimbay scored one goal each. Jitendra Kumar Birua scored a goal on behalf of Odisha. Meghalaya defeated Odisha by 3-1.

Second match was held between Karnataka and West Bengal in which Abhishek Shankar Pawar scored two goals and Ajay Gachi scored one goal on behalf of Karnataka. On the other side, Pritam Biswas and Bipardeep Mondal scored one goal each for West Bengal.

Karnataka defeated West Bengal by 3-2.

article-image

