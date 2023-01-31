Khelo India 2022: Basketball competition began in Indore; Karnataka and UP score wins in men’s category, Chhattisgarh shines in women’s category

Khelo India | Photo: Twitter/ Khelo India

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Basketball competition began at Basketball complex in Indore under the aegis of Khelo India Youth Games 2022 on Tuesday. Three matches were played on day 1 between Punjab and Karnataka (men), Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh (men) and Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra (women).

In match 1 between Punjab and Karnataka, Punjab won by scoring 72 points against Karnataka’s 68.

In match 2 between Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh won by scoring 98 points against Chandigarh’s 96.

The third match was played in the women’s category in which Chhattisgarh defeated Maharashtra with a difference of 14 points. Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra scored 93 and 79 respectively.

