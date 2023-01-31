Khelo India 2022: Boxing competitions begin with powerful punches in Bhopal

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tatya Tope Stadium echoed with the powerful punches of boxers from different states taking part in the Khelo India Youth Games 2022. Boxing competitions for both men's and women's categories began in Bhopal on Tuesday.

FP Photo

Here youth pugilists are fighting to win medals for their state. Up until now, about 13 first bouts have been completed in both men's and women's categories. The athletes who won the first bout qualified for the next bouts.

In the men's division, two pugilists from Madhya Pradesh competed against different opponents; one won his first bout and the other lost. Madhya Pradesh’s pugilist Rudrajeet Singh won his first bout against Irfan Ali from Ladakh. After putting up a great fight, MP boxer Anand Yadav lost his first bout against Arjun from Delhi.

