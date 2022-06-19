Congress |

Khategaon (Madhya Pradesh): Resentment among the Congress party workers from Khategaon tehsil in Dewas district is increasing with every passing day over the distribution of elections tickets. Many of the party workers who were hopeful that the party would give them an opportunity this time, but failed to get tickets have allegedly started the "Goodbye Congress" campaign on social media.

Many of them forwarded their resignation letter on their social media, while some of them accused former cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma of step-motherly treatment.

Party workers accused Verma of giving priority to his close aides, instead of party workers who are toiling hard for a party round the clock.

District general secretary Farooq Khan said that Sajjan is biased and has distributed tickets to the people of his faction. He added, Sajjan has also ignored the opinion of senior leaders and supervisors who suggested ticket distribution keeping social equations and reservation in mind.

Now, an aggrieved Farroq has filed nomination as an independent from ward number four of the city. Congress city presidentís wife Radha Panda along with many important Congressmen have also made up their mind to contest the elections as independent candidates.

District general secretary Farooq Khan, former Assembly speaker Ashish Aggarwal, former Municipal Council president's son Jitendra Pawar, and other members had announced goodbye from the party through social media accounts.