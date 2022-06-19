Indore: No garden, no vote; colony residents vow to boycott polls

No garden no vote |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Peeved by the lack of basic infrastructure, residents of 94-H, Musakhedi, an IDA society, have decided not to cast their vote in the coming civic body elections as a mark of protest.

Head of the residents' commitee Kailash Bhatewara said, "A total of 600 families have decided not to cast their vote. We are angry that authorities have turned a deaf ear to our demands at improving the infrastructure in the colony. The basic infrastructure including gardens is in bad shape. We are all protesting under the banner: "No garden, no vote". It is been 15 years since we have written to authorities regarding our problems and this time we have firmly decided that if there our demands are not met then we will not vote."

Managing committee members informed Free Press that there were three gardens for the residents but all of them are unavailable to them now. They said that Indore Municipal Corporation has declared one of the gardens as Zone 18. Shops and houses have been built in the other garden while the third one is used as a road by the residents.