Khargone violence: Three more, including prime accused apprehend

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested three more accused who incited communal violence in Khargone on the occasion of Ram Navami on April 10 and led to curfew for 24 days. With this, the total number of arrests increased to 182 in 72 different FIRs.

According to information, Iqbal Bali, 48, a prime accused in the communal clashes here was arrested by police on Sunday from Jaora village of Ratlam district, while another accused Afzal Ansari, was arrested from Indore. Both were absconding since the violence broke out in the town. A third accused has also been arrested,

The administration has recently lifted the curfew. The prohibitory orders and all other restrictions have also been removed.

The police officials noted that they are interrogating Afzal. The MP police has announced a reward of Rs. 10,000 each for information on the absconding accused of the Khargone violence.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 10:44 PM IST