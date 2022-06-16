Khargone: Traffic violators beware, cops to issue e-challans

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The police force of Khargone is continuously making efforts to improve the traffic system of the district. Now if anyone is found violating the traffic rules, then an e-challan will be handed over to them. The point of sale (POS) machine will enable an e-challan to be issued to the traffic breaker on the spot along with e-payment options that would be displayed on their mobile screens. According to the police department, the sections of traffic rules and the quantum of fines are already fed into the POS.

Debit cards, net banking and other payment options are available to pay the challan amount. If the payment is in cash, the slip will be handed over after the traffic inspector feeds the vehicle number on the official site. If the violator is unable to pay the fine at the time he is caught violating traffic rules then the POS will send an SMS to the registered mobile number of the vehicle owner. Violators have to pay the penalty within seven days either through an online medium or by physically appearing in a court.

Police officials added that a camera has also been installed along with the POS machine which will take photos. If a person violates traffic laws again and again, then strict legal action will be taken under the Motor Vehicle Act as POS generates the record of repetitive law breakers too.

A training session for police officers and staff was conducted at the Police Control Room, Khargone under the guidance of SP Dharamvir Singh. During the session, Traffic Subedar Dipendra Swarnakar and a team taught the participants operations of the POS machine.