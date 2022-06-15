Khargone: Over 6,138-litre biodiesel seized, three booked

Representative image |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team, comprising food, revenue and weights and measures departments, carried out a raid at a private firm here at Nimrani village in Kasrawad in Khargone district and seized over 6,138 litres of biodiesel and booked the proprietors and manager of the firm.

Giving further information, district supply officer Manohar Singh Thakur told that following the instructions of district collector Kumar Purushottam, the raid was conducted on M/s Balaji Commerce Bio Diesel Pump” in Nimrani village.

During the investigation, several irregularities in the maintenance of records, unauthorised regulation and purchase of lubricant oil were revealed which is against the provisions of Motor Spirit and HHigh-Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply and Distribution and Prevention of Malpractice) Order 2005. More than 6, 138 litres of biodiesel worth Rs 5,52,420 was seized. Firm proprietors Palash Agrawal, Arti Agrawal and manager Madhusudan Garg were booked under the Essential Commodities Act 1955 and presented in the court on Tuesday.

Food department assistant supply officer Bharat Singh Jamre, junior supply officer Virendra Singh Chauhan, naib tehsildar (revenue department) Jitendra Alava, Naaptol department inspector Sushil Pathak, oil company sales officer (Indian oil Corporation) Ankur Aggarwal, sales officer (Hindustan Petroleum) Tushar Choudhary, sales officer (Bharat Petroleum) Ankit Kumar were in the inspection team.