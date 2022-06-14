Indore: Bank of Maharashtra to introduce 24x7 multi-functional kiosks

Asheesh Pandey (right) and Mukesh Upadhyay zonal manager of the Bank of Maharashtra hold a meeting with officers of the bank on Tuesday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), which is always a pioneer in introducing customer-friendly technologies and banking tooks, is going to introduce ‘multi-functional kiosks’. The kiosk will offer a variety of banking services 24x7—including cash withdrawals, deposits, passbook printing, cheque book requests and so forth.

Asheesh Pandey, executive director, Bank of Maharashtra, said this here on Tuesday. Pandey was on a visit to the city to hold a review meeting of officers of the bank. Pandey threw light on various measures being implemented by the bank for general customers, entrepreneurs and MSMEs. He also highlighted the outstanding financial performance of the bank.

“Currently, the bank is replacing its ATMs with recyclers. The recycler machine will serve a dual purpose. Through the machine, both cash withdrawals and cash deposits can be done. The bank has set a target of replacing 500 ATMs with recyclers across the country. But, going ahead with this technology, the bank has started working on setting up ‘multi-functional kiosks’. The first such kiosk has been set up at the bank’s headquarters in Pune. Soon, the bank would set up them across the country, Pandey added.

Talking about the outstanding financial performance of the bank, Pandey said that, on the basis of the 14 standard parameters, the bank stands at the top on 13 parameters by leaving behind the State Bank of India (SBI). The current account savings account (CASA) of the bank stood at 58%, which is the highest among all PSU banks. This shows customers’ connection with the bank. The advance growth rate of the bank is 26%. The bank is offering home loans at the cheapest rate among all PSU banks with 3 free EMIs.

BoM to open 4 branches

The Bank of Maharashtra will open four new branches in and around the city. Besides this, it is also working on customer service points (CSPs) in the hub-and-spoke mode. Pandey said that since two to three new clusters are being set up in the city, the bank will interact with entrepreneurs of clusters and start new schemes for them. The bank will also design schemes for exports from the region. Under the scheme, the bank will offer them attractive USD exchange rates