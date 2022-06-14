Madhya Pradesh: Medanta brings world-class chest surgical care to Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In continuation of its commitment to bringing world-class healthcare to the citizens of Indore, Medanta today announced the launch of Chest Surgery Services in Medanta Super Specialty Hospital, Indore. Under the leadership of Dr Arvind Kumar, Chairman, Institute of Chest Surgery- Chest Onco Surgery and Lung Transplantation, Medanta Gurugram.

This service will offer citizens access to world-class care for all chest related disorders through open, VATS/ key-hole and robotic surgeries (including benign as well as malignant diseases).

Dr Arvind Kumar will be supported by his team of five dedicated chest surgeons including Dr. Belal Bin Asaf, Associate Director, Dr.Harsh Vardhan Puri, Consultant, Dr. Sukhram Bishnoi, Associate Consultant, Dr. Mohan Venkatesh Pulle, Associate Consultant and Dr. Vivek Mundale, Associate Consultant, Dr. Sumit Bangeria, Associate Consultant.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Kumar said, “Chest diseases are on the rise in India. There is need for a centre that provides comprehensive services ranging from diagnostics to post-surgical rehabilitation covering all diseases of the chest. The Institute of Chest Surgery will fill this gap by providing treatment for chest related disorders such as thymomas, pulmonary tuberculosis, empyema, chest wall deformity, chest trauma and, cancers of lung, esophagus (food pipe) and trachea (windpipe).

Read Also Bhopal: Divisional commissioner court cancels installation of mobile tower