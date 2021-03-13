Khargone: Rs 10.10 crore credited into accounts of 1010 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Bhikangaon (Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): A sum of Rs 10.10 crore has been credited in the accounts of 1010 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) at a programme of Nagarodaya Mission organised at Tantiya Mama Bhawan in Bhikangaon on Friday.

“New 1000 beneficiaries were added to the list,” municipal council chairman Deepak Thakur said. Chief municipal officer Manoj Gangrade said India will complete 75 years of independence on August 15, 2022. About 75 weeks prior to the main occasion, celebrations started throughout the country on March 12, 2021.

A sum of Rs 12,000 was approved for 20 old-age pensioners and Rs 45 lakh were approved for 450 beneficiaries from Prime Minister Swasahayata Nidhi at the function. Councillor Dr Piyush Verma was present on the occasion among others.