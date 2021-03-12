Govt to spend Rs 70,000 crore under Mission Nagarodaya in next five years, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that apart from the basic provision of roti, kapada and makan, education, medicine and employment are also on the radar for the urban development in the state. Chouhan was addressing Mission Nagarodaya programme on Friday during which he distributed benefits of various beneficiary-oriented schemes worth Rs 3,112 crore 81 lakh and performed bhoomi pujan and laid the foundation stone of various development works in urban bodies. The Mission Nagarodaya programme was organised in 407 urban bodies, including capital Bhopal.

Chouhan said that Rs 70,000 crore will be spent for the development of cities in the next five years. The work of development and public welfare will continue and road, electricity, water, underground sewage and tap water will be ensured in every house.

Finance minister Jagdish Deora, urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh, MSME and science and technology minister Om Prakash Sakhalecha and others were present. All the urban bodies were involved in this program organized on a virtual platform. All the ministers, MPs and MLAs also joined the program virtually.

Chouhan distributed the first and second installments amounting to about 1602 crore rupees to more than one lakh 60 thousand families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. 100 crore was distributed to one lakh beneficiaries of 407 urban bodies and 5 cantonment areas under Pradhanmantri Swanidhi Yojana. He distributed benefits to the beneficiaries of the Pradhanmantri Swanidhi Yojana. He released Rs 810 crore for the development works of urban bodies under the 15th Finance Commission.