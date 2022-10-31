Khargone: Remove illegal structures from KGN Colony: Collector

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreKhargone: Remove illegal structures from KGN Colony: Collector

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 07:46 PM IST
FPNS
Khargone: Amid unabated encroachment prevalent across the district, Khargone collector has instructed the SDM to remove all such encroachments from KGN Colony in Khargone.

Chairing a time limit meeting, the collector said that in order to make the city roads free from stray cattle, municipal council accompanied with the police team has launched a drive to impound stray cattle, pigs and shift them to shelters to check traffic snarls caused by them.

During the meeting, collector Kumar instructed to Mandleshwar SDM Divya Patel to held meetings with hotel managers to invite tourists in MP Foundation Day event on November 1 in order to boost tourism in glorious Maheshwar town.

Much celebrated, religious Panchkroshi Yatra will start from November 4 from Omkareshwar, ahead of which, the collector instructed SDM BS Kalesh to make arrangements for the stay of pilgrims and sub-halt places, drinking water, sanitation for Panchkroshi Yatra (pilgrimage).  Collector Kumar will also hold a meeting in Barwah on November 2 in order to review preparations of holy Panchkroshi Yatra. A large number of devotees are expected to throng the place.

