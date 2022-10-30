Khargone: Four more succumbs to burn injuries, death toll raised to 11 in fuel tank blast incident

Representative Image |

KHARGONE: Four more persons, including one minor and two women who had sustained 46 to 99 per cent burn injuries in the Khargone Fuel Tanker blast died here in the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore on Sunday. With this, the death toll in the incident reached 10.

Those who died on Sunday, including 16-year-old Rahul, son of Gorelal (80 per cent burn), Sapna, 18, daughter of Gorelal (64 per cent burn), Malubai, 40, wife of Veer Singh (suffered 99 per cent burn) and Ramesh, 30, son of Subhash (suffered 46 per cent burn), all residents of Anjangaon in Khargone district.

Earlier, five persons died here on Saturday, while one woman died on the spot at the blast site, while one woman who sustained a 100 per cent burn died here in Indore.

Rangu Bai (19) had died on the spot and Meera had succumbed to injuries in the MYH on Thursday.

Khargone district collector Kumar Purushottam said that of the 17 persons who were shifted to the MYH for treatment, 11 have succumbed to the injuries so far.

Apart from them, six more persons are undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Khargone, Purushottam said.

Financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each was given to the families of the deceased for the last rites, he said.

Meanwhile, the last rites of the deceased who died on Saturday were performed at their native village - Anjangaon on Sunday morning.