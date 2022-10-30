Fuel tank blast: Khargone collector, SP reached beavered families, assures every possible help

Representative Image |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone district collector Kumar Purshottam, SP Dharamveer Singh and other senior administration officials paid a visit to the families of fuel tank blast victims in Anjangaon on Sunday and extended their condolences. Both the senior officials console beavered families who lost their near and dears in the blast.

Collector Kumar said that not only families or villages are in sorrow, but we are also feeling the pain of losing the precious lives of many. No one can compensate those who have gone, but the administration will not allow the families to be scattered.

Collector Kumar said that in the next seven days, the administration will help with the plans of government, as well as the administration is trying to see what else can be done next. In the future, we will ensure that the lives of families and children pass without any trouble.

Collector Kumar told the village sarpanch Umrao Vaskale not to worry about the amount of aid. How can you now improve the lives of the affected? Make a plan with each family member. Whether it is for education, employment or to help in any other way, the administration will help them.

Collector Kumar said that no family member will have to come to any office or Khargone to get the assistance amount. The administration will ensure its work.

SDM Omnarayan Singh and district CEO Arif Khan are engaged in this work. The families were also given the numbers of the officers of the respective departments.

SP Dharamveer Singh said that the entire administration is making all efforts to help you, people, not only with the help of funds, but efforts are on to do better in future also.

Three more succumbs to burn injuries, death toll raised to 10

Three more persons, including one minor and one woman who had sustained 46 to 99 per cent burn injuries in the Khargone Fuel Tanker blast died here in the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore on Sunday. With this, the death toll in the incident reached 10.

Those who died on Sunday, including 16-year-old Rahul, son of Gorelal (80 per cent burn), Malubai, 40, wife of Veer Singh (suffered 99 per cent burn) and Ramesh, 30, son of Subhash (suffered 46 per cent burn), all residents of Anjangaon in Khargone district.

Earlier, five persons died here on Saturday, while one woman died on the spot at the blast site, while one woman who sustained a 100 per cent burn died here in Indore.