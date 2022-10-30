Fuel tank blast: Three more succumbs to burn injuries, death toll raised to 10

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreFuel tank blast: Three more succumbs to burn injuries, death toll raised to 10

All died while undergoing treatment at Indore’s MY Hospital, eight undergoing treatment

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 04:05 PM IST
Representative Image |
Khargone(Madhya Pradesh): Three more persons, including one minor and one woman who had sustained 46 to 99 per cent burn injuries in the Khargone Fuel Tanker blast died here in the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore on Sunday. With this, the death toll in the incident reached 10.

Those who died on Sunday, including 16-year-old Rahul, son of Gorelal (80 per cent burn), Malubai, 40, wife of Veer Singh (suffered 99 per cent burn) and Ramesh, 30, son of Subhash (suffered 46 per cent burn), all residents of Anjangaon in Khargone district.

Earlier, five persons died here on Saturday, while one woman died on the spot at the blast site, while one woman who sustained a 100 per cent burn died here in Indore.

