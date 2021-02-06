KHARGONE: Parents submit memorandum to district education officer against Saint Mary School’s demand for fee

Bhikangaon (Khargone distrct): The parents of students studying in Saint Mary School raised ruckus in the school recently as the school management asked them to pay fee for nine months without conducting online or offline classes. The manager did not behave properly with them.

On receiving information, Block Resource Coordinator (BRC) Vanivilas Wankhede reached the school and intervened. Parents then submitted a memorandum to him addressed to the district education officer. The memorandum stated that the fee demanded by school is unjustified as there was no teaching in the academic session 2020-21 - online or offline. They also mentioned the indecent behaviour of school principal and manager.

Parents Vicky Yadav, Ajay Soni, Narendra Sharma, Kamlesh Patel and Sandeep Sagar told Free Press that it is unfair for school management to ask for fee without conducting classes. They alleged that school manager Sister Sheila did not behave properly with them while school principal did not give satisfactory information.

When contacted, Wankhede said a memorandum has been given by parents and the information has been forwarded to authorities in this regard.