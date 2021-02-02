Ujjain: Private schools charging unjust tuition fee, allege parents

Ujjain: Parents lodged complaints against unjust tuition fee being charged by private schools on Tuesday. The investigating officer of district education office recorded the statements of the parents.

Ram Sharma and Jitendra Joshi, whose wards are studying in Kalidas Montessori School, in their joint statements to investigating officer of education department Mukesh Trivedi, alleged that the school did not organise regular classes for nursery to class V in the current academic session. However, the school management is mounting pressure on parents to pay full fee for the session. Regular classes were also not organised for the students of VI to XII standard but full amount of fee for the complete session in the name of tuition fee is being charged by the private schools while the schools organised only online classes for the namesake. The private schools are saving complete expenditure of operating schools, the parents alleged. Parents alleged that rather rather understanding the problems of parents-- Kalidas Montessori School management is advising parents to take out transfer certificate (TC) if they cannot afford the school fee.