Khargone: NTPC celebrates its 48th foundation day with great enthusiasm

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) power plant at Selda village in Khargone district celebrated the 48th NTPC Raising Day with great enthusiasm and gaiety.

RK Kanojia, project head of power plant, unfurled the NTPC flag in presence of CGM O&M Brahma Rao, Ahilya Mahila Mandal president Archana Kanojia, the entire management, DC CISF and other employees. Addressing the event, Kanojia recalled contributions of the employees for completing 47 years of NTPC’s journey in power generation, threw light upon the achievements of the NTPC and shared a plan of action.

As part of celebrations, NTPC Power Plant in association with Ahilya Mahila Mandal imparted educational and vocational training to domestic women. Through skill upgradation training programme, women of the targeted group trained so that they can bear the financial expenses and become independent. On the occasion to celebrate the special day, training certificates and sewing machines were given to the women.

A press meet was organised under chairmanship of Kanojia where he emphasised upon putting all-round efforts in building a strong NTPC and shared information of various programmes such as training camps, maternal & child healthcare programmes, mobile health clinics and others. A special medical camp was set up in a Bediya Hospital.

Various artistes from seven states of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Meghalaya presented colourful performances at the event. During which, NTPC Khargone, Nimar Range DIG Tilak Singh BS Kalesh, SDM Barwah Kanase and other administrative officials were present.