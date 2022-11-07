Khargone: Minister Kamal Patel meets families of blast victims, assures basic facilities to locals

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Agriculture minister Kamal Patel expressed solidarity with the family members of tanker blast victims whom he met while visiting Anjangaon village on Sunday night.

He assured the villagers that he would provide employment opportunities to the village youth. He further said that the biggest priority of the government is to develop basic infrastructure in the village so that there are more employment opportunities.

He issued instructions to district collector Kumar Purushottam to make arrangements in this regard. Collector said that a proposal to open a vocational training centre has been prepared to impart training to the less-educated youngsters so that they get gainful employment.

Superintendent of police Dharamvir Singh, CEO of district panchayat Jyoti Sharma, Khargone sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Omnarayan Singh and other public representatives were also present.

Notably, the death toll in the fuel tanker fire incident reported from Anjangaon village rose to 15.