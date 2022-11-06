Indore: Nearly 50% seats in D Pharm vacant, DAVV may invite applications again

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, which had rolled out its D Pharm course from the 2022-’23 session, may conduct a second round of admissions as the first round could fill merely half of the seats in the diploma programme.

School of Pharmacy, a teaching department of DAVV, had introduced the D Pharm course in the 2022-’23 session. However, it rolled out the course in late-September. Following the delay, the department got a mere 63 applications against 60 vacancies.

The seat allotment process was done from October 18 to 30 through offline counselling. Nearly half of the candidates were denied admission due to incomplete documentation. Only 33 candidates could be enrolled for the programme.

School of Pharmacy head Dr Rajesh Sharma said that many students had approached the department asking them to conduct a second round of counselling for filling vacant seats. “The admission committee will hold a meeting in two to three days at which the decision whether to hold a second round of counselling or not will be taken,” Sharma said.

Private colleges charge around Rs 1 lakh annual fee for a two-year diploma course, whereas DAVV is offering the course for only Rs 62,000.

CUET (UG) counselling starts today

The second round of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions to the UG courses offered by DAVV is going to start on Monday. The counselling will continue till 11. The first round of CUET (UG) counselling could fill around 60 per cent seats in 23 professional courses offered by DAVV. This is the first time that DAVV has seen such a poor admission scenario and that, too, when close to 79,000 students had registered for CUET (UG) eyeing admissions to DAVV.

However, when it came to registering for the CUET (UG) counselling at DAVV, only 2,700-odd students had shown interest. As a result, DAVV, which used to see up to 90 per cent of its seats occupied in the first round of counseling, saw only 60 seats being filled.

