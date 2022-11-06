Indore: Social media conclave begins at DAVV Auditorium

Anchor Sushant Sinha at Social media conclave. | FP PHOTO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With 'Nation First' sentiments, the first-ever 'Social Media Conclave' began in the city on Sunday. The speakers said that anti-national elements are strongly trying to influence people through social media.

The conclave kickstarted at the DAVV auditorium on Sunday morning, where thousands of youngsters are participating. Vishwa Samvad Kendra is organising the conclave. In the inaugural session, the famous nationalist journalist and popular anchor of Times Now Nav Bharat, Sushant Sinha, addressed the audience. He said that the anti-nationals are trying to influence the public with a particular agenda through social media. The public has to be alert and not relay everything blindly.

Vinit Nawathe, a senior leader of RSS delivered the welcome speech.

The other speakers who are yet to address are Major Surendra Poonia, who was earlier chief of the President's Security Officers. He is an expert in defence and foreign affairs. Another speaker is Gaurav Pradhan, a data analyst. Pradhan has many a time exposed anti-India elements with his irrefutable arguments.