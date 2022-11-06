e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Social media conclave begins at DAVV Auditorium

Indore: Social media conclave begins at DAVV Auditorium

Vishwa Samvad Kendra is organising the conclave.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 06, 2022, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
Anchor Sushant Sinha at Social media conclave. | FP PHOTO
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With 'Nation First' sentiments, the first-ever 'Social Media Conclave' began in the city on Sunday. The speakers said that anti-national elements are strongly trying to influence people through social media.

The conclave kickstarted at the DAVV auditorium on Sunday morning, where thousands of youngsters are participating. Vishwa Samvad Kendra is organising the conclave. In the inaugural session, the famous nationalist journalist and popular anchor of Times Now Nav Bharat, Sushant Sinha, addressed the audience. He said that the anti-nationals are trying to influence the public with a particular agenda through social media. The public has to be alert and not relay everything blindly.

Vinit Nawathe, a senior leader of RSS delivered the welcome speech.

The other speakers who are yet to address are Major Surendra Poonia, who was earlier chief of the President's Security Officers. He is an expert in defence and foreign affairs. Another speaker is Gaurav Pradhan, a data analyst. Pradhan has many a time exposed anti-India elements with his irrefutable arguments.

Read Also
Indore: City’s first-ever social media conclave to be held on November 6 
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Social media conclave begins at DAVV Auditorium

Indore: Social media conclave begins at DAVV Auditorium

MP: Hi-tech library inaugurated in Mhowgaon

MP: Hi-tech library inaugurated in Mhowgaon

MP: Four of a family, including 2 children die in bus-bike collision in Dhar

MP: Four of a family, including 2 children die in bus-bike collision in Dhar

Indore: Women turn saviour, save 8-yr-old from 'rapist'

Indore: Women turn saviour, save 8-yr-old from 'rapist'

Indore: Congress demands ‘Issue printed power bills instead of on mobiles’

Indore: Congress demands ‘Issue printed power bills instead of on mobiles’