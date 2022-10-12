e-Paper Get App
Indore: City’s first-ever social media conclave to be held on November 6 

Five renowned journalists and social media influencers will address the conclave.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when social media is having a growing influence among the public, the first-ever social media conclave of the city will be held here on November 6. Five prominent journalists and social media influencers will address the conclave.

The conclave is being organised by the Vishwa Samvad Kendra, Malwa Prant. Talking to reporters at a press conference held at the Press Club on Wednesday, Pranav Paithankar, secretary of the Vishwa Samwad Kendra, said the conclave would be held at the DAVV auditorium.

At the conclave, many social media influencers, celebrities and activists of the country will interact with the people and express their views on various topics throughout the day. The prominent speakers are Sushant Sinha, Richa Anirudh, Shubrastha, Gaurav Pradhan and Major Surendra Punia. For the participants, a Google form has been issued. After filling in the form, the participants will be selected after checking by a team. The last date for registration is November 1.

Paithankar urged everyone to follow the social media handles of ‘Indore Social Media Conclave’ for all kinds of information.

At the press conference, a poster of the conclave was also released. Radio jockey Navneet was present as a guest for the poster unveiling. He urged everyone to publicise the programme and be present at the event. The aim is that social media influencers of the country come onto one platform and work for national interests.

