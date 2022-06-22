Khargone: Nomination of candidate rejected for incomplete info

Representative Photo |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The scrutiny process of nomination forms received for civic body elections was held on June 20. District election officer Kumar Purushottam rejected a nomination paper filed by Amjad Sher Khan, a resident of New Kajipura, Khargone, from ward no 23.

Rajkumar Arya had raised an objection against the nomination on the grounds of caste certificate along with the fact that the nominee had a criminal record. Later, a copy of the objection was given to Amjad.

Later, the district election officer scrutinised the affidavit along with the submitted documents. The caste certificate was around 11 years old and a mismatch of names also came to light. As many as 14 criminal cases were found to be registered against him under several sections at various police stations.

Thus his nomination paper was rejected for violating Rule 24 (1) of Chapter-IV of MP Municipality Election Rules 1994.

