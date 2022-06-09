Khargone: MP SEC issued directives to ensure free and fair elections, elaborate security arrangements

Pic for representation

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of urban local body elections 2022, Commissioner, MP state election commission, Basant Pratap Singh has issued directives to all district collectors and district election officers to ensure free and fair elections and elaborate security arrangements.

Commissioner Singh ordered a complete ban on carrying weapons and firearms in rural and urban areas till the declaration of elections results and directed people to deposit their arms at the nearest police station. If anyone is found disobeying the orders, strict disciplinary and legal proceedings would be brought initiated against him under the relevant election laws, and the license of arms/ ammunition should be suspended under the arms act 1959 and the weapon should be collected at the nearest police station.

Singh has directed to launch extensive round-the-clock patrolling, and extensive checking of the vehicles to prevent the carrying of weapons by anti-social elements especially from two days before the date of poll till the day of polling. He also ordered to ensure routine checking of vehicles and suspicious persons in their respective jurisdictions. If vehicles are found to be used for carrying voters to and from a polling station, action should be taken against them under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988.

The act of transporting voters to the polling station is an offense under the Local Authorities (Election Offenses) Act, 1964. MP election commissioner has strictly instructed the police to ensure no violation of law and order takes place before or during the voting process.

