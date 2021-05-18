Khargone: Meet nurse couple from Mandleshwar, the invisible faces behind patients' recovery from pandemic

Mandleshwar (Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh, like other states, has been battling COVID-19 since March and hundreds of staff nurses like Rajesh Sharma and his wife Radhika Sharma have been the invisible faces behind thousands of patients recovering from the disease.

They stay away from homes and families but remain indomitable in these extraordinarily challenging times.

Parents of two, Rajesh and Radhika, residents of Radha Kunj Colony in Mandleshwar, are serving patients selflessly in tough times of the pandemic. Without worrying about their families, they are working day and night for patients.

Rajesh works in Indore's Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) as a male nurse and his wife Radhika Sharma is a staff nurse in Covid Care Centre in Mandleshwar.