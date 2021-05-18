Khargone: Meet nurse couple from Mandleshwar, the invisible faces behind patients' recovery from pandemic

Mandleshwar (Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh, like other states, has been battling COVID-19 since March and hundreds of staff nurses like Rajesh Sharma and his wife Radhika Sharma have been the invisible faces behind thousands of patients recovering from the disease.
They stay away from homes and families but remain indomitable in these extraordinarily challenging times.
Parents of two, Rajesh and Radhika, residents of Radha Kunj Colony in Mandleshwar, are serving patients selflessly in tough times of the pandemic. Without worrying about their families, they are working day and night for patients.
Rajesh works in Indore's Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) as a male nurse and his wife Radhika Sharma is a staff nurse in Covid Care Centre in Mandleshwar.
He told Free Press that he has two daughters, Pratishtha, 7, and Radheshree, 2. His younger daughter comes under underweight category and needs special care.
The couple takes turns to care of their daughters. Rajesh commutes daily to Indore on his motorbike. Radhika says she does her duty from 8 am to 2 pm. Meals for daughters are prepared in the morning. The daughters stay with their maternal grandmother residing nearby.
The Sharma couple said that they do feel worried about the family but in this hour of need, serving the country is top priority and they are happy that they are able to contribute in some way in battle against Covid-19.
Rajesh said their elder daughter has begun to understand their responsibilities and inspires them to do their duties. She also takes care of her younger sister. This gives them strength to shoulder their responsibilities.
“This passion and sentiment to serve the country is praiseworthy. In such times of crisis, the couple is serving people of Mandleshwar wholeheartedly and giving priority to service over the family. This is commendable,” Maheshwar SDM said.
