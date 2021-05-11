Khargone: Demand for medical college gains momentum on social media in Mandleshwar

Mandleshwar (Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): The demand for a medical college has gained momentum on social media as two medical colleges were approved by union health ministry on March 20 last year. The two medical colleges were to be constructed with help of joint funds of centre and state government.

In the state budget of 2021-22, only Singrauli was included for medical college. There was no mention of Mandleshwar Medical College even in the pre-budget address.

Two months after budget, public anger has emerged on social media. Residents have blamed Khargone-Barwani MP Gajendra Singh Patel and state government for this. The BJP workers of Mandleshwar assembly constituency too have expressed anger over non-inclusion of approved medical college in the budget and registered their protest through various means.