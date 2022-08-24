Khargone: Man sentenced to 20 years jail for raping 4-yr-old girl

Pexels

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The court of additional sessions judge first class Dr Shubhara Singh sentenced a rape accused to 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.

According to information, 25-year-old accused Rajesh, a resident of a small village falls under Junapani police station in Sanawad tehsil sexually molested a the minor by luring her for a biscuit on March 11.

After which, on receipt of the information provided by the complainant, Sanawad police nabbed him and lodged an FIR under the crime number 135/22, sections 366A, 376, 376 AB, 376(2) A of IPC and POCSO Act on March 12.

A charge sheet prepared on April 12 was presented in the court. The accused was punished with imprisonment of 20 years followed by a fine of rupees 41, 000. The case was solved in four months and 11 days.